Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Price Target to $8.20

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of CCHWF stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

