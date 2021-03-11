Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of VFF opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -300.54 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Signition LP raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

