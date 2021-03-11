Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $26.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.50 to $26.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CURLF. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

CURLF traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 2,704,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,306. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.