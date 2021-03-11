Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.33

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €119.33 ($140.39) and traded as high as €144.45 ($169.94). Capgemini shares last traded at €143.90 ($169.29), with a volume of 554,211 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €119.33.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.