Capital Management Associates NY Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.21 and a 200 day moving average of $219.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

