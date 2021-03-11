Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,726,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,008 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF stock opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

