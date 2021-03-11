Capital One Financial Corp Acquires 141,524 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.7% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

