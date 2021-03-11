Capital One Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.36. 18,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $166.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

