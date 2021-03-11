Capital One Financial Corp Buys 236,183 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $35,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $99.62. 868,997 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15.

