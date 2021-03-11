Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,562 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,624. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

