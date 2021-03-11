Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,812 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp owned about 2.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $57,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,471. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

