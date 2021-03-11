Capital One Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3,573.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $58,636,000 after buying an additional 265,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.20. 42,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.