Capital One Financial Corp Has $1.33 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

PNQI stock traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.25. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.80. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.