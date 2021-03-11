Capital One Financial Corp Has $1.37 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,630 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

