Capital One Financial Corp Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 150.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 406,776 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,214. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

