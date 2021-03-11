Capital One Financial Corp Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.83 and a 200 day moving average of $362.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

