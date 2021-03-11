Capital One Financial Corp Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital One Financial Corp owned approximately 0.73% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 940,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,891,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,822,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,075,000 after acquiring an additional 189,936 shares during the period.

INTF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

