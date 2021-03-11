Capital One Financial Corp Invests $12.97 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,688,000 after acquiring an additional 197,810 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.09. 47,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,547. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.