Capital One Financial Corp Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.13.

NYSE HD traded up $5.58 on Tuesday, hitting $264.61. The stock had a trading volume of 125,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.38. The stock has a market cap of $284.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

