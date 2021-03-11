Capital One Financial Corp Purchases 12,789 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $41,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,130,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. 2,280,394 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.