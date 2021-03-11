Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,543 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $11,657,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 122,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 104,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 246,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. 497,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,397,990. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

