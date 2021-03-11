Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 389,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,527. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

