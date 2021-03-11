Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $4.35 on Tuesday, reaching $127.16. 1,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,707. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.