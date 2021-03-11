Capital One Financial Corp Sells 12,208 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 691,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

