Capital One Financial Corp Sells 200,719 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.3% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

