Capital One Financial Corp Sells 2,201 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,640,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,865 shares in the last quarter.

IWY traded up $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $131.31. 4,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

