Capital One Financial Corp Sells 3,076 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 257,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,105,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.96. 441,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average is $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $466.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

