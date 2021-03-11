Capital One Financial Corp Sells 34,695 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,695 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. 1,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

