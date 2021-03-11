Capital One Financial Corp Sells 6,658 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.50. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.17. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $382.31.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

