Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,444.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $92,444.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

