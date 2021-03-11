Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 11,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,770. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.