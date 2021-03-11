Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,814. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

