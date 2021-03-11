Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cardlytics worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cardlytics by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.