Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

CDLX has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Cardlytics stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $270,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,409,121.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

