Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Sells $115,740.00 in Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CATM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 391,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,906. Cardtronics plc has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 364.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CATM. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.