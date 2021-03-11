Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Sells $115,740.00 in Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,503.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CATM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 391,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,906. Cardtronics plc has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.89.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on CATM. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
