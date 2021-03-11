CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $554.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 538 ($7.03), with a volume of 71435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 548 ($7.16).

The company has a market capitalization of £609.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 477.46.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

