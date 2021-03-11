Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Caribbean Utilities stock remained flat at $$15.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.01.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.