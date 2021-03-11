Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Caribbean Utilities stock remained flat at $$15.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. Caribbean Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2019, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 469 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

