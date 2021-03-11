Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.59

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.59 and last traded at $159.25, with a volume of 1143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

