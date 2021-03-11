Carol A. Mccoy Sells 15,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.90. 2,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,939. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $101.80.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.