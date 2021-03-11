CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan Sells 226,731 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,141. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $759.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.65.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CarParts.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CarParts.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.