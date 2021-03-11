CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Insider Sanjiv Gomes Sells 56,998 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,556.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRTS stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $15.85. 1,782,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $759.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $21,734,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CarParts.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after buying an additional 148,269 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarParts.com by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 616,127 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

