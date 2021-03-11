CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez Sells 2,933 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRTS stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 1,782,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,141. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

