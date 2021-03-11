Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE CRS opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.