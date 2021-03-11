Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $348.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

