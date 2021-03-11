Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.
Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $348.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
