Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $348.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

