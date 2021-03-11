Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of TAST opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.