Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading 6.8% Higher

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.26. 845,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 394,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $378.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
