carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CSXXY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $28.33. 1,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.