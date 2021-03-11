carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CSXXY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $28.33. 1,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

