Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,210 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 5.82% of Carver Bancorp worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARV stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 207,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

