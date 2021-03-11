Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading 12.3% Higher

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s stock price traded up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.94. 1,360,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 790,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $751.05 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

